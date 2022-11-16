It’s very close to the arrival of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch this November 18, 2022 and, to kill time, we of Akiba Gamers we have decided to illustrate one of the most famous online platforms for competitive battles Pokémon that not many still know today. We are talking about pokemon showdowns, a Pokémon battle simulator great for passing the time or for formulating new strategies to apply on the official game. The game is downloadable, but you also have the option to play it on your browser at this linkbut let’s see it together in detail.

Quick guide to start playing

One of the first obstacles that perhaps can dissuade most players is the absence of a localization in Italian, forcing you to have to memorize the various moves in English. However, the page can be translated through the automatic translator present in the browser and the site also has several Italian chat rooms in which there are bots that will translate all the moves you do not know into English for you by simply typing them in the pop-up window.

To build a team we will have to go in Teambuildersto select New Team and the format that suits us best. Once this is done, we will be able to insert the Pokémon that interest us into the team via voice Add Pokémon. Here we will also be able to select the object to equip, four moves for each Pokémon and their personal statistics that we can modify through the use of about 508 points which, for every 4 points spent, will increase a parameter of our choice (such as HP ; ATK, DEF, etc). Once our team has been formed, all we have to do is go back to the main menu and select at the top left Format Battlewhere we will be able to choose what type of fights to start, from 2 VS 2 to VGC 2022. The last step is nothing more than pressing the big “big button” Battle to go and challenge a random opponent.

If, on the other hand, you want to have fun challenging your friend, all you have to do is go to the Find a user (still in the main menu) and enter his nickname. Once this is done, a small window will open that will allow you to challenge him or chat with him through the platform. If you choose to challenge him, another window will open asking us to choose the game again Format Battle and our team (which will automatically select if already saved). You will just have to check or not the box that allows third party spectators to watch the fight and then go on challenge.

Voice is also available in the game menu Ladderswhich allows you to view a ranking of the best users for the various Format Battleand the voice Watch a battle, to watch fights of other players. The clashes active at the moment (and which can be attended) are also present in the upper right corner of the main menu under the heading active battleswhich will give you the possibility to consult all the currently active battles in the form of a list.

When I grow up I want to be a Pokémon trainer

The game is simple but detailed and the community that populates it is very large (more than 16,000 users) and, as mentioned before, there are chats for every nationality and interest, both related to the game and not. The game features a match-making system based on our ladder points (we start with 1000 points which will vary based on our victories or defeats) greatly balancing the experience.

Pokémon have certain customization possibilities while other features remain fixed, among these we find:

The various clashes of the Format Battle they are organized into “tiers”, i.e. groups of Pokémon, based on the need to balance the game and to allow you to use even the weakest Pokémon in environments including Pokémon of the same strength or strategic importance. We therefore pass from the tier Uberwhich includes all Pokémon, to that defined as “Standard” of the Overused (OU) which contains the Pokémon that we could define as “normal”. The least used among them go to an underlying tier, called Underused (UU), while those too strong, who risk unbalancing the game, are banned and placed in Uber. The tiers therefore provide important information on the frequency of use of a particular Pokémon, which is very useful in the team creation phase. When a new game comes out, all Pokémon automatically enter the Standard tier (OU), and then tests decide which Pokémon or combinations need to be banned in Uberand time decides which of them (the least used) will go into Underused.

Each Pokémon has a specific role characterized by its base stats, which give it an affinity with one role over another, but let’s see it together:

sweepers : The Pokémon that will do a lot of damage and, almost always, defeat the opposing Pokémon in one hit. Sweepers are divided into specials and physicals based on their moves and stats (physicists will use the attack and specials the special attack);

: The Pokémon that will do a lot of damage and, almost always, defeat the opposing Pokémon in one hit. Sweepers are divided into specials and physicals based on their moves and stats (physicists will use the attack and specials the special attack); tank : Pokémon predisposed to absorb damage and stop sweepers. They are divided into physical and special tanks;

: Pokémon predisposed to absorb damage and stop sweepers. They are divided into physical and special tanks; Spikers : Pokémon that can place traps on the field in such a way that with each Pokémon switch they take damage;

: Pokémon that can place traps on the field in such a way that with each Pokémon switch they take damage; Spinner/Defogger : Pokémon that can clear traps placed by spikers;

: Pokémon that can clear traps placed by spikers; Annoyer: Pokémon that “annoy” opponents with non-offensive moves and status ailments.

These are the main roles then there are sub-categories that you learn when you become more familiar with the platform.

We hope you enjoy this guide on pokemon showdowns has helped you to take your first steps in this fantastic simulator.