The players of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl will be able to obtain the Mythical Pokémon Darkraiprotagonist of a new event through distribution of free bonus in April 2022 in the games in question on the Nintendo Switch.

Throughout the course of the month, that is from 1 to 30 April 2022players can get the Free Membership Cardwhich is essential to take part in the event and meet Darkrai, within the event dedicated to the new moon.

Darkrai in an image of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl

It is a mysterious, dark-type Pokémon introduced in Generation IV for the first time, a member of the Lunar Duo along with Cresselia.

The Member Card can be found in the section Secret Gift in the main menu of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, by choosing the “Via the Internet” option. Once in possession of the Member Card, we must access the Hall of Honor and obtain the National Pokédex.

Once this is done, you have to go to Canalave City and reach the house of the Pokémon Center, which can now be entered. Inside, there is a bizarre character who invites the protagonist to sleep, which will trigger a special event in which it will be possible to meet Darkrai. Previously, we had known that Arceus and Darkrai were coming to Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl.