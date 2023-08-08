Today a new Pokémon Present event has been held, in which there have been news about this franchise that precisely celebrates its World Cups this weekend in the distant lands of Japan. And within all the announcements, there is a rather interesting animated series that relates to the trading card game.

Within the announcements, the new series called: Pokémon: Path to the Top was revealed, which will see a girl who wants to become the best TCG player, this with an animation that had not been seen before in the saga. Its premiere is scheduled for August 11 on the official channels of the saga on YouTube.