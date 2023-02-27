The new Pokémon Presents has given us many surprises, such as the reveal of the official logo of the Pokémon World Cup, as well as the new TCG cards. However, what attracted the most attention is the production of a new series, which will arrive exclusively for Netflix.

The show is called Pokémon Concierge, and it looks like it will tell a new story with characters in a different animation.

Here’s your first preview:

It does not yet have a scheduled release date.

Via: Pokémon Presents