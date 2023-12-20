Last week it finally arrived The Indigo Maskthe second and last DLC for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Although many came to think that this meant the end of this story, Today it was revealed that a free epilogue is already on the way, and will be available in just a few weeks.

Through a new trailer, The Pokémon Company has confirmed an epilogue for Scarlet & Violet, which will be available on January 11, 2024. To access this content, all interested parties must have completed a specific mission in the post-game of the base game, as well as the two DLC that are already available.

Although the details are still a mystery, In this epilogue we can meet with our friends from Paldea and revisit the Kitakami area, to witness something that data miners had already revealed in the past, but we will not say to avoid any spoilers.

This is the first time we see something of this style in Pokémon. After completing the DLC of Sword & Shield, there was no type of update that offered us a conclusion to the Galar adventure. While past remakes and third versions substantially extended our stay in a certain region by completing the main story, these segments still felt like part of the adventure, and not additional content focused on closing a cycle.

With rumors of a fifth generation remake, The possibility that this epilogue gives us a small glimpse into the future of the series is not ruled out. Although there is no official information at the moment, it is expected that a new Pokémon Direct will take place next February, where we would have a look at the next big project in the franchise.

While many want to see a remake of the fifth generation, Rumors have also indicated that we could return to Johto through a style game. Let's Go Pikachu & Eevee. Likewise, there is talk of a second installment in the Legends series, which would also have a focus on the second generation region. However, at the moment there is no official information about the next step for Pikachu and company.

We remind you that the epilogue to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet It will be available on January 11, 2024. On related topics, here you can check our review of The Indigo Disk. Likewise, Chorizard is a reality.

Editor's Note:

Considering the great focus that the history of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet gave to its characters and their relationship with the protagonist, it shouldn't be a big surprise that The Pokémon Company and Game Freak are willing to say goodbye to these games in a way that honors their creations. We just have to see how good this ending will be.

Via: Pokemon