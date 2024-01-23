Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will receive a series of Pokémon via a new event. Everything will be active from 26 to 28 January 2024 and will allow us to obtain pokémon such as Gulpin, Stunky, Skrelp and Clauncher. Pokémon will have a higher chance of obtaining the Sporadic Emblem and Rarity Emblem, depending on the version of the game.

Stunky and Skrelp are more likely to get a Sporadic Emblem in Pokémon Scarlet and a Rarity Emblem in Pokémon Violet. Gulpin and Clauncher, however, will be more likely to obtain a Rarity Emblem in Pokémon Scarlet and a Sporadic Emblem in Pokémon Violet.

The great advantage of this event it is also linked to the fact that Stunky and Skrelp are normally exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet, while Gulpin and Clauncher are exclusive to Pokémon Violet. Now, players who don't trade can capture missing creatures directly.