Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will receive a series of Pokémon via a new event. Everything will be active from 26 to 28 January 2024 and will allow us to obtain pokémon such as Gulpin, Stunky, Skrelp and Clauncher. Pokémon will have a higher chance of obtaining the Sporadic Emblem and Rarity Emblem, depending on the version of the game.
Stunky and Skrelp are more likely to get a Sporadic Emblem in Pokémon Scarlet and a Rarity Emblem in Pokémon Violet. Gulpin and Clauncher, however, will be more likely to obtain a Rarity Emblem in Pokémon Scarlet and a Sporadic Emblem in Pokémon Violet.
The great advantage of this event it is also linked to the fact that Stunky and Skrelp are normally exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet, while Gulpin and Clauncher are exclusive to Pokémon Violet. Now, players who don't trade can capture missing creatures directly.
Paradox Pokémon
Additionally, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will also offer a new Tera Raid which will allow you to obtain Manneedle (in Scarlet) and Colloferreo (Pokémon Violet). These are 5-star raids, so it will be possible to access multiple times. If you can play online, you will be able to access the event of the opposite version to yours.
Finally, we leave you with a beautiful animated video that tells the story of Pecharunt, the new Pokémon in the Appendix.
