Although Pokémon Scarlet & Violet They hit the market just a couple of days ago, the new generation is already facing review bombing. Although critical reception has been generally positive, fans are not happy with these games, especially when talking about their technical performance.

Currently, Pokemon Scarlet It has a reception of 2.8 on Metacritic.while purple It has a rating of 3.3. In comparison, the ninth generation has a 76 from the specialized media. Most of the negative comments have pointed to gaming performance as its main problem. This is what has been discussed:

“Everyone who gives that game more than 5/10 points is lying. The game is the worst racing game I’ve played in 20 years.” “This game is extremely broken in many ways. The game itself is a broken and buggy mess.

Along with this, many have pointed out that the performance of Scarlet & Violet It is unacceptableespecially considering that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Y Breath of the Wild They don’t have the same problems as the new generation. On related topics, you can check our review of the titles here. Likewise, this is the future of Pokemon anime.

Editor’s Note:

Although the technical problems of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are valid points when discussing the quality of the games, this is not all that is offered to us. The Next Generation is extremely fun, and one of the best installments in the series.

Via: Metacritic