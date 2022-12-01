It is not a secret that the technical performance of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet disappointed fans of the series. However, Nintendo and Game Freak have not stood idly by. Thus, an update is coming to these titles later today.

Through its official Twitter account, Nintendo revealed that update 1.1.0 will be available today for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. While the specific details of this version are not mentioned, it was mentioned that player feedback was taken into accountso surely there is talk of the glitches and bugs that have been reported.

We take player feedback seriously and will continue to work on game improvements. — Nintendo Latin America (@NintendoLatam) December 1, 2022

Along with this, today’s update will not be the last, since Nintendo stated that they will continue working to improve the game, so it is not ruled out that in a couple of days we will see similar work. We can only wait and see if patch 1.1.0 offers any substantial improvements.

Editor’s Note:

The technical problems of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet They won’t be fixed with a single patch. The games are going to need several updates so that they can work exactly the way people want them to. While I don’t think we’ll see 60fps, like in the mod, at least a more stable 30fps may be possible in the future.

Via: Nintendo