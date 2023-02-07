When Pokémon Scarlet & Violet hit the market, they managed to sell more than 10 million units in just three days. Considering the success of this title in its early days, it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to hear that the new generation of Game Freak It’s already one of the best-selling games on the Switch with over 20 million copies..

According to Nintendo’s new financial report, by the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year, that is, by December 31, 2022, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet reached 20.61 million units sold worldwide. Thus, this title is already the seventh best-selling game in the history of the Switch, just a couple of places behind Sword and Shield and its 25 million, something that it will surely reach in a few months.

With sales posted in just six weeks, Scarlet & Violet it has also become the fourth most successful generation of Pokémon. Ahead we find pokemon gold and silver with 23.7 million, pokemon sword and shield with 25.3 million, and Pokemon Red, Green and Blue with 31.3 million.

Considering that Scarlet & Violet achieved this sales milestone in just six weeks, there is a possibility that this generation will manage to surpass the original games, and become the most successful in the series. Related topics, the Switch is already the third most successful console in history. Similarly, tomorrow we will have a new Nintendo Direct.

Editor’s Note:

Yes, the technical aspect of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet it’s lousy and leaves a lot to be desired, but it’s also true that the generation does a good job of evolving some of the classic concepts of the series and, above all, it’s a very fun game.

Via: Nintendo