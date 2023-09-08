The first episode of the new Pokémon web series titled is available online Winds of Paldea, focused on three students from Paldea who show their school in a video. To celebrate the release of this new web series, the authors of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet they give away a Cetitan to all players who enter the code L1KEAFLUTE in the Secret Gift option of the game.

Cetitan it’s not a particularly rare Pokémon to find, but if you haven’t added one to your collection yet, this is your chance. You have until August 31, 2024 to redeem the pocket monster, so there’s not much rush.