Trading cards of the world of Pokémon They never stop their production, since year after year the rules change so that users can adapt to the fiercest competitions that end in the world championships next year and that is summed up by the next arrival of Pokémon, Scarlet and Violet-Bright Sparks. New expansion that TCG enthusiasts can’t miss to have the definitive deck of cards.

The new expansion brings players the Pokémon ex Astral Teracristal, including Pikachu ex with its Topaz Beam attack. In this edition, users will be able to collect and battle with cards inspired by the Biodome, an artificial facility that debuts in the downloadable content The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk for current Switch games..

Among the most anticipated new additions are powerful characters such as Alolan Exeggutor ex in its Astral form, along with imposing Dragon-type creatures. Players will also be able to encounter Latias ex and Archaludon ex, two key figures in this expansion that promises new strategic dynamics.

In addition, the new letters of TACTICAL ACE will add a unique twist to gameplay, offering even more possibilities and excitement in the Pokémon TCG. This expansion is an unmissable opportunity for those looking to explore and strengthen their collections with exclusive and surprising cards.

Here are the most relevant letters:

– 8 cards of TACTICAL ACE

– 9 former Astral Teracrystal Pokémon and 9 former Pokémon

– 23 Pokémon of Rare rarity Illustration

– 11 Pokémon and Supporter cards of Rare rarity Special Illustration

– 6 Hyper Rare rarity cards gold-plated and embossed

Remember that Pokémon, Scarlet and Violet-Bright Sparks It will arrive in distribution stores on November 8th. They will also be arriving at online sites such as Amazon.

Via: PKM

Author’s note: I’ve never been into the Pokémon TCG, but I honestly don’t think I’d fully understand all the rules. I’ll start checking it out until the Pocket app comes out.