













Pokémon Scarlet and Violet









This was revealed through the official X de account. Pokemon which not only tells us the date for the DLC of Pokémon Scarlet and Violetalso has a new illustration that promotes the launch day and invites us to continue the adventure, but now from the Blueberry Academy.

One of the surprises you will have The Indigo Disk is that you will be able to see the new one Pokemon legendary Terapagos as well as a new evolution of Duraladon called Archaludon.

To this we must add that the coaches will have to overcome the BB League that has its Elite Four. Likewise, it is necessary to point out that to play this DLC it is necessary to finish The Teal Mask. If you do not complete it you will not be able to continue with The Indigo Disk.

Source: Pokémon

We also recommend: Pokémon GO: Community day, safari and everything that arrives in November

How much does Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero cost?

If you have already finished everything from head to toe Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have to offer you, then you can think about sticking with the game’s DLC.

You see, the price of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero It is 698 MXN in the Nintendo Switch eShop. What you do have to do is pay attention to buying the correct version for your game, because there is one for Violet and another for Scarlet and if you buy the wrong one, you won’t be able to play it.

Now, by purchasing The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero you already have access to both The Teal Mask like The Indigo Disk. So there will be content to continue playing when you get this DLC.

Are you excited about what’s coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)