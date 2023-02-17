Upon launch in November 2022, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet they had many errors, however version 1.2.0 has already been announced, its update of software, which will arrive towards the end of February 2023 and promises to make amends for many problems that fans faced.

The new update for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet does not yet have an exact publication datebut it was announced that it will consider a wide range of errors that prevent the game from flowing as it should.

This will range from fixes for Poké Balls appearing in very unexpected and impossible places to character expressions that caused terror when frozen, and also didn’t change until the game was closed.

The team of scarlet and violet He expressed that he will continue to listen to the community and take the best measures to improve delivery.

Function settings:

Pokémon boxes will have new features:

Players will be able to change nicknames, as well as rearrange moves their Pokémon have learned. You can even make them remember or forget moves from there. Nintendo seeks to improve practicality.

Through the Y button, players will be able to exchange held items.

All boxes will be selectable while moving Pokémon or objects.

A battle gear upgrade will make the Pokémon in your Boxes stand out from the rest thanks to the fact that a dark icon will be implemented that will differentiate them if they belong to the current battle team.

thanks to the fact that a dark icon will be implemented that will differentiate them if they belong to the current battle team. If you connect to internet from the main menu, the news screen will be displayed—just like when you connect to the Poké Portal.

ERROR CORRECTION:

Tera Raid Battles

There were fluctuations in the HP indicators of the Tera Pokémon, these will be fixed.

There was a bug that made all the Pokémon around you fainted even though their HP gauges indicated that it was counterintuitive. No more is planned to happen.

No more is planned to happen. The errors produced by the communication ones will be fixed.

Sometimes, in Tera Raid Battle, it was addressed to different Pokémon from those seen on the screen, this will not happen again.

Tera Raid Battle Crystals They were taking a long time to appear, this will be fixed.

battles

The Zoroark that terrastalized itself and is disguised as another Pokémon—thanks to its Illusion ability—was identified as a Zoroark when using the Verify Target option. This is a bug and it will be fixed. Also, his moves were displayed based on the type of Pokémon he is disguised as, rather than identifying with his Tera type. This will also be fixed.

Sometimes, when a pokemon would terastalize after using Destiny Bond and then passed out, Destiny Bond’s effects would not activate. However, this will stop happening.

Pokémon: other adjustments

One of the main problems was that deliveries of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were forced to close in certain places it will no longer happen but this will imply a reduction of Pokémon -and people- in certain spaces.

If a Pokémon is not part of Paldea's Pokédex, could be obtained through Link Trade. And it was registered in the Paldea Pokédex. It was wrong, but it will be fixed.

The expressions of the main character they could be frozen indefinitely, until the game was restarted. This will be fixed.

The ranked battles after season 1 had communication errors that resulted in players receiving their rewards but not being able to enter new ranked battles. This will not happen again.

had communication errors that resulted in players receiving their rewards but not being able to enter new ranked battles. This will not happen again. The variety of battle equipment when one was chosen for ranked battles, they had problems if the one in the first slot was not used, because it did not receive the master rank ribbon. This will be fixed.

The Pokedex it was not able to display additional entries for Pokémon species that were already registered in the Pokédex. This will work itself out.

Certain objects were showing up in places on the field that they shouldn't. It won't happen anymore.

Bystanders will be removed from certain battles —especially the ones that take place in cities during the main story.

—especially the ones that take place in cities during the main story. This is the beautiful update plan that Nintendo has to correct the deficiencies of the titles Scarlet and Violet. However, until the end of February we will see if it will be possible to implement everything.

Obviously, the information is subject to change that could make things better or reduce the planned adjustments.

How much is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

1199 MXN each.

