Pokémon has apologized for putting “the cart before the Mudsdale” and walked back an announcement that had confirmed Pokémon Home version 3.0.0. – which connect the latest Pokémon games to the service – would be available from 24th May 2023.

Earlier this week, we reported that the latest Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch will finally connect to cloud service Pokémon Home following an update due next Wednesday, 24th May. Now, however, the official Pokémon website says that “the actual release date is yet to be announced”.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will release several expansions later this year!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet first arrived in November last year, and until now have been unable to connect to Pokémon Home, the service which lets you transfer creatures to and from other Pokémon games.

This is set to change when Scarlet and Violet finally gains Home compatibility, when connecting your copy of Scarlet or Violet to Pokémon Home will unlock bonuses, including starter Pokémon Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly with Hidden Abilities.

We put the cart before the Mudsdale! Earlier we mistakenly posted that Pokémon HOME version 3.0.0 would launch on May 23/24. However, the actual release date is yet to be announced. 0 is coming soon though, so please continue to follow our pages for more information! https://t.co/a8NZqJIPAn — Pokemon (@Pokemon) May 19, 2023

The company stopped short of confirming why the erroneous announcement was made but invites us to “continue to follow [its] pages for more information”.

“An interesting reworking of the traditional Pokémon gameplay for an open-world setting brought low by its lifeless environments and graphics,” Lottie wrote in Eurogamer’s Pokémon Scarlet and Violet review.