As is already known, in a few more months the official DLC will be released for the new versions of Pokemon, Scarlet and purplethis means that there will be new creatures to discover in the area called Zero. Within everything, legendary beings are also expected to arrive, and just a few hours ago it was revealed who it is.

In a new post, pokemon company confirmed to Therapagos, a creature that for now does not have a defined type, but due to its colors it could become poison or even a dragon. It is worth mentioning that this one already appeared in the first episode of the new anime, so let’s say it is not the great news for those who are a die-hard fan of the franchise.

Newly discovered Pokemon in Area Zero's Hidden Treasure for Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Purple! Its glowing aura is very reminiscent of the Legendary Pokémon Terapagos, but its name and origin are shrouded in mystery.

Unlike with past games, there will be no exclusivities regarding the availability of the Pokemon legendary, so whoever has any version can capture it without any problem. However, there is still no confirmed date for the official release, it is only up in the air that it will be playable at some point in the fall.

This is the official synopsis of the DLC:

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet is coming soon! With this downloadable content you can continue to enjoy this adventure and delve even deeper into the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero includes the New Uniform Bundle, which contains new clothing that you can immediately wear in your game of Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet, and both expansions: Part 1: The Teal Mask and Part 2: The Indigo Disk. It is about two parts that end up connecting to tell a story.​​​

Remember that these games Pokemon are available in nintendoswitch.

editor’s note: I don’t know if this DLC is enough to make up for how bad the standard format games got, but maybe fans will forget about it for a minute. With this, Pokémon is not implying that the third version is already something that is not possible.