Nintendo will be present at the Lucca Comics & Games 2022 with all its latest games for the Nintendo Switch. Among these will stand out Pokémon Scarlet and Violetwhich they will have a dedicated monographic area.

Lucca Comics & Games 2022 will begin on Friday 28 October and will continue until Tuesday 1 November 2022. The Nintendo stand will be located in Piazza Bernardini and will allow you to try Bayonetta 3, out on 28 October (the opening day of the fair), Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Splatoon 3. In addition to the dedicated pavilion, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be the subject of some talks, with insights by Cydonia and Sabaku no Maiku. Both will be available starting November 18, 2022.

In the pavilion there will be a GameStop point of sale where, by pre-ordering Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will receive an exclusive gadget as a gift.

The map indicating where the Nintendo pavilion will be located at Lucca Comics & Games 2022

Let’s read other details taken from the official press release:

The Nintendo Switch line up gets richer every year and visitors to Lucca Comics & Games 2022 will be able to fully experience it. First of all, they will have the opportunity to try, in the very first days of its release, Bayonetta 3, the new chapter of the acclaimed action saga by PlatinumGames. With a brand new look, this time the infamous Witch of Umbra will have to contend with a new threat, armed with her trusty guns and the Temporal Sabbat, a technique that allows her to slow down time. Barring her path, she will find homunculus, biological weapons created by humans.

Among the latest news of the console of the great N there is also Splatoon 3, a frenetic team shooter that has become a real phenomenon in Japan with 3.5 million copies sold at launch. With this title, the export arrives in the Nintendo pavilion in Lucca: it is in fact an experience where strategy is everything, in which the goal of each team will be to color the playing areas as much as possible with the ink of their own. color. Coordination with your teammates and tactics will be two fundamental elements to achieve victory. The game, in addition to being playable inside the pavilion with 8 stations in portable mode for 4 vs 4 battles, will be the protagonist of a series of challenges * that will involve the public and influencers such as Cydonia, Sabaku no Maiku, RoundTwo, Froz3n, Gravier and Joepad17. From Friday 28th to Monday 31st, various appointments will follow one another in the company of the talents, who will play at Splatoon 3 inside the stand, teaming up with the fans present.

The highly anticipated Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will be the protagonists of an area entirely dedicated to Pokémon inside the pavilion. Here it will be possible to play with Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the latest revolutionary video game in the series featuring a unique combat system, immersing yourself in the vast open areas of the Hisui region waiting to discover the first open world of the series with new adventures to come. on November 18. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will allow the player to dive into a new type of adventure within a world to be explored freely, without the obligation to follow a precise order dictated by history, a real novelty in the history of the franchise. Fans will also be able to grab a visor ** dedicated to one of the three starters of Scarlet and Violet: Sprigatito for the Erba type, Fuecoco for the Fire type and Quaxly for the Water type. The new games will also be the protagonists of some talks * that will deepen their main news, held by one of the most important Pokémon creators in Italy, Cydonia, and Sabaku no Maiku: they will be unmissable events for all fans eagerly waiting to find out what awaits them. in the new region of Paldea.

Inside the Nintendo pavilion there will also be a GameStop sales point with many offers, where fans can pre-order the video games arriving in the coming months on Nintendo Switch. In particular, those who preorder Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will be able to receive an exclusive themed gadget ** as a gift. Furthermore, as a novelty this year, the guests of Lucca Comics & Games will be able to meet the GameStop TV presented by Kobe within the event, who will interview many special guests.

To support the latest news and to ensure the fun of all visitors of Lucca Comics & Games there will also be video games already available for Nintendo Switch: from Nintendo Switch Sports, the exclusive collection of games that brings the fun of real sports to consoles, to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the beloved racing game featuring characters from the Nintendo series, passing through Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, the Super Mario football game in which everything is allowed, up to the brand new Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope , the second installment of the acclaimed crossover series that unites the universe of the mustachioed plumber with the Ubisoft Rabbids. Players can also have fun with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the most complete version ever of the action game dedicated to the various protagonists of the various historical series signed by Nintendo and beyond, Kirby and the lost land, the new 3D adventure released in year of Kirby’s 30th anniversary, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a huge world full of discovery, exploration and adventure.

Also present Nintendo Switch OLED model, the latest version of the console with 7-inch OLED screen with intense colors and high contrast, with a totally dedicated area. Players will be able to try, in portable mode, a line up of successful titles selected specifically to fully enjoy the immersive experience of this exclusive technology and the larger screen compared to the classic flagship model: Metroid Dread, Super Mario Odyssey, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Kirby’s Dream Buffet, and NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition.

The Nintendo stand in Piazza Bernardini will also be the meeting point for the main communities of the great N and for all fans of the Pokémon world.