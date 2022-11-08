There are only a few weeks left for the official premiere of Pokemon Scarlet Y violet, new generation versions of the franchise that will try to give a fresh air to the mechanics that fans already know. And now, it is confirmed that as with other games today, it will receive a day one patch, which would be heavy for those who do not have an SD memory.

This will be the 1.0.1 update, which requires at least 1GB of space on the console to play the title, so users will have to purchase this additional space. Although there is also the option of deleting applications on the console, since then there are games that users do not use for long periods of time.

The patch serves to enable the possibility of playing online, so that although you only want to play the adventure of a single user, it would not be necessary to carry out the download, both in digital and physical formats. However, many will want to exchange creatures and try multiplayer, so yes or yes, it is mandatory to activate the update.

Remember that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet they will arrive on November 18th for Nintendo switch.

Via: gonintendo

Publisher’s note: This is already one of the rules that almost all games implement at launch. So, every Switch connoisseur by now should already have a Micro SD in the console.