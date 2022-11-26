Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the new games belonging to the immense Pokémon franchise released exclusively on the Nintendo Switch November 18th.

In this ninth generation the player will be called to explore the Paldea region and, as tradition, will have the objective of completing the Pokédex and beating the gym leaders scattered throughout the territory.

But like every generation, this time too Nintendo has divided this one ninth generation in two titles, namely Scarlet and Violet. This, of course, leaves players wondering which one to choose between the two versions of the game. In this sense there are some essential factors to consider before choosing which of the two versions to buy. The elements that differentiate Scarlet and Violet are the following:

As with every generation of Pokémon, every version of the game has its own Legendary. In this case we have Koraidon in Scarlet and Miraidon in Violet.

in Scarlet and in Violet. Scarlet will have a prehistoric aesthetics while Violet a futuristic design .

while Violet a . As per tradition, also for this ninth generation the two versions of the game will have Exclusive Pokémon .

. For the first time in the history of the franchise, the player will meet a different Professor based on the chosen version of the game. In Pokémon Scarlet we will meet the Professor Olimwhile in Pokémon Violet we will meet the Professor Turum.

Finally, we remind you that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is currently available on Nintendo Switch and, despite the numerous controversies related to the quality of the gameset a franchise record with ten million copies sold in three days.