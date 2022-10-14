After a strange trailer of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet he presented Kissaraa v-tuber-themed electric-type gym leader, a follow-up video featured the partner Pokémon: Bellibolt, the frog-like Electric Pokémon that is unique to the Paldea region.

Bellibolt is a bulbous, green Pokémon that is shown generating electricity from its plasma ball-like stomach after eating a sandwich. According to the official Pokémon Twitter account, Bellibolt can “expand and contract his body to generate electricity in an organ that looks like a navel“He then expels that electricity from the bumps that look like eyeballs on either side of his head.

The reveal comes after a trailer earlier this week focusing on Kissara, the Electric-type leader of the Levinicia Gym in the Paldea region. The bubbly trainer provided clues about Bellibolt, including the fact that he was “soft” and “cute”.

Bellibolt is the first new Pokémon announced since Firagarif in a 14-minute trailer earlier this month. Other new Pokémon confirmed for the games include Wiglett, Lechonk, and the starter Pokémon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Source: GamesRadar