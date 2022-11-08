Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will offer many new features for the saga and many contents, including Pokémon and aesthetic customizations. Among these there are some that will be accessible only to those who have saved games of other games in the series on Switch. Specifically, let’s talk about some variants of Rotomthe pokémon that also acts as a Pokédex.

You can see the four versions of Rotom just below, in the four images that we have shared. Versions unlock if you own Pokémon Legends Arceus, Pokémon Shining Diamond / Shining Pearl, Pokémon Sword / Shield, and Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Eevee!

Each version is inspired by the aforementioned games and can only be obtained by talking to a specific NPC who is in the central square of Mesapoli, at the base of the stairs. As indicated, it takes about a couple of hours of play before you can actually reach that area and then unlock the exclusive contents of the various versions within Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet it’s not the first game to propose something similar. Both Pokémon Arceus Legends and Pokémon Shining Diamond / Shining Pearl include content that is only unlocked if you own other games from the saga on Switch. In the case of Arceus, for example, these are some aesthetic elements dedicated to the character, while in Shining Diamond / Shining Pearl, a Mew and a Jirachi are obtained.

We remember that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18, 2022 on Nintendo Switch. We also remind you that the launch patch will be mandatory to play online.