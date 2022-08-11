The creator of Undertale Toby Fox revealed what music he composed for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Last week we were offered a brand new Pokémon Presents that debuted with new details on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and recently, Toby Fox unveiled the surprise. The creator and composer of Undertale has been recruited once again by Game Freak to write music for the two new games, most notably the “Terastal Raid battles” part of Scarlet and Violet.

By listening to the music provided by Fox through Twitter, we are able to understand more about the music. The electronic backing tracks for the rhythm track are accompanied by a single electric guitar, the perfect accompaniment for a demanding battle.

When I was first given this assignment, the game director, Ohmori-san, showed me a Lucario with a gigantic oversized crystal flower coming out of its head and told me it was the new game mechanic. Using this information as a blueprint, I created the song … Hope you enjoy! pic.twitter.com/Urvb1sJsRZ – tobyfox (@tobyfox) August 10, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



In a later tweet, Fox reveals that game director Shigeru Ohmori provided Fox with a simple image of a Lucario with a giant crystal on his head as inspiration for the new track. Based on this information alone, Fox was tasked with composing the entire music, which was definitely not an easy feat.

We remind you that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th for Nintendo Switch.

Source: Nintendo Life