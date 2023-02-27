During the Pokémon Presents April 27, 2023 two new ones were presented Pokémon Paradox for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These are Acquecrespe (Scarlet) and Fogliaferrea (Violet). They will be available soon with a dedicated Teracristal raid from Monday, February 27 to Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Crispy waters is a Water- and Dragon-type Pokémon, while Ironleaf it is Grass- and Psychic-type. The first will be available only within Pokémon Scarlet, while the second will be faced only within Pokémon Violetto.

Acquecrespe is a version Suicune paradoxas it is easy to understand even from the face of the creature, while Iron Leaf is a version Virizion paradox. Below you can see a dedicated video that shows us the two creatures.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the latest installments in the GameFreak series, available for Nintendo Switch. These are open world games, a novelty for the saga, and allow us to face a series of raids through which to capture unique and powerful Pokémon.

We also point out that during the Pokémon Presents The Pokémon Concierge was unveiled: the new Netflix animated series.