Thanks to the renewed collaboration with The Pokémon Company today we can show you an exclusive preview of two cards that will be part of the new expansion Temporal Paradox of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Trading Card Game. The new expansion “Time Paradox” will be launched on the Italian market next November 3 and will introduce the cards”Past time” And “Future Time,” which will consist of Pokémon and Trainer variants.

The two cards that Akiba Gamers is showing you today in preview are Golisopod And Golisopod EX and you can admire them below.

THE NEW SCARLET AND VIOLET – TIME PARADOX EXPANSION OF THE POKÉMON TRADING CARD GAME INTRODUCES POKÉMON PAST TIME AND POKÉMON FUTURE TIME August 21, 2023 – Today The Pokémon Company International revealed that the next expansion of the hugely popular Collectible Card Game (GCC) Pokémon, Scarlet and Violet – Temporal Paradoxwill be available on November 3, 2023 at authorized resellers worldwide. Inspired by Pokémon Paradox from the video games Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violetwill introduce Pokémon and Trainer cards Past time And Future Timeas recently revealed during i 2023 Pokémon World Championships. Past Time Pokémon, tough and powerful, tend to have direct attacks that deal a lot of damage and are harder to knock out. Fast and technical Future Time Pokémon tend to have abilities and attacks with additional effects that allow for clever maneuvers and cunning strategies. Additionally, Past Time Trainer cards tend to support Past Time Pokémon, while Future Time Trainer cards tend to support Future Time Pokémon. They return in this expansion of the Pokémon TCG even the cards Technical Machineryas new Pokémon Item cards that provide a new attack to the Pokémon to which they are attached. Notable cards from this expansion include: 13 Pokémon-exes and seven Pokémon-exes Teracristal

34 rare Pokémon illustration cards

15 rare special illustration cards, including Pokemon and Helper cards

28 specially imprinted full-art ultra-rare cards, including Pokémon-ex and Helper cards

Seven specially imprinted hyper-gold rare cards Trainers will find the cards of Scarlet and Violet – Temporal Paradox in booster packs, Star Wars Trainer sets and special collections at authorized retailers. Additionally, before the release of the tabletop version, starting November 2, 2023, Trainers will be able to play Scarlet & Violet – Time Paradox digitally on the Pokémon TCG Live app for iOS, Android, macOS and Windows devices. Trainers will be able to collect and battle new Pokémon Past Time and Pokémon Future Time, and receive in-game bonuses when they log in to the app. To learn more about the Pokémon TCG, visit Pokemon.it/GCC.

