Game Freak was forced to delete the two Teracristal Raid events of this week’s Pokémon Scarlet and Violet due to a bug with completion rewards. Both will be repeated later, but at the moment no precise timing has been indicated.

Specifically, the two raids are that of Chesnaguht with Teratipo Roccia and the one dedicated to Grandizanne and Solcoferreo, the two paradoxical variants of Donphan. Both should have taken place between 19 and 21 May 2023.

As reported by Serebii.net, the bug in question made a material not actually present in the two games appear among the raid rewards. This caused an error that could temporarily block online functions. As explained at the beginning, the two events of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be repeated at a later time, we will update you as soon as there are more details about it.

For the uninitiated Raid Teracristal are gods limited time events introduced in the ninth generation games in which it is possible to face and capture Pokémon that are rare or have particular characteristics, such as unusual Therapies. It is possible to face them alone or by teaming up with other players in multiplayer, provided you have an active subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.

Looking at the glass half full, Pokémon HOME Update 3.0.0 will arrive next week, which will add the long-awaited link function with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as well.