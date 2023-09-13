Nintendo And The Pokémon Company they remind us that, starting today, the first part of the DLC is available for purchase and download “The Treasure of Area Zero” For Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet on Nintendo Switch.

Milan, September 13th 2023 – Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violetthe revolutionary video games Pokémon who introduced a open world breakthrough in the successful saga, they prepare to open the borders of the region even further Paldeawith the arrival of a new one downloadable content: “The treasure of Area Zero”. The first part, The turquoise maskwill take the coaches on a trip to Nordivia, a place immersed in a completely new panorama, between mountains and apple orchards, to experience the magic of its splendid festivals; the second part, The indigo discwill instead allow you to experience the thrill of a new academic experience in the middle of the ocean, exploring the classrooms ofBlueberry Institutewhere it will be possible to make new friends and face Pokémon battles never seen before. The Treasure of Area Zero – Part I: The Turquoise Mask is available starting today, September 13thonly on the Nintendo Switch family of consoles and can be purchased, in digital format, on Nintendo eShop. Thanks to this DLCthe already varied experience of Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet will be further enriched with a study trip to Greenjade, where it will be possible to explore the rich local history by taking part in an orientation test that will allow you to reconstruct one of the oldest stories handed down in the splendid mountain town. Among the many new features of this downloadable content, it will be possible to encounter new friends and Pokémon like heroes Okidogi, Munkidori, Fezandipiti and the legendary Ogerpon; you will be able to immortalize the special moments in the game in an even more fun way thanks to the photo mode improved and to the young woman’s mission Litha in the Perpetual Forest and it will also be possible to try your hand at “ogre hunting”, a special event that has been handed down from ancient times and which can be faced in the company of three other players online or via local communication. Furthermore, the Pokémon battles will be even more challenging thanks to the revelation of the nineteenth teratypeintroduced exclusively in the DLC The treasure of Area Zero, where it will also be possible to discover the mystery behind the phenomenon of Teracrystallization. Finally, for the more nostalgic, the new contents will also see the return of Pokémon not yet present within Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violetas the first adventure companions of the previous chapters. Just to name a few, Charmender, Piplup, Snivy and many others will return. Set in the region of Paldeathe latest chapters in the video game series Pokémon they immerse the player in a world waiting to be discovered, including snowy slopes, maritime landscapes, plains, cities and, obviously, lots of new Pokémon to catch. Thanks to the exciting new twist open world, Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet represent a real one Revolutionguaranteeing the player involvement and a freedom never felt before in the series. Freedom, in fact, is not only on the plane exploratorybut also about that narrativeallowing you to tackle three distinct story paths in your preferred order to create a tailor-made experience. The adventure also revolves around theOrange Academy (for Scarlatto) and toUva Academy (for Violetto), a point of reference from which it is possible to attend real lessons on the world of Pokémon and from where the “Searching for Treasures”, a hunt aimed at discovering the secrets and mysteries of Paldea. The journey in the company of Pokémon continues! The range of video games from one of the most beloved franchises of all time will expand further starting from October 6 with Detective Pikachu: The Returnthe investigative adventure that has already won the hearts of fans before on Nintendo 3DS and then to cinema and which is now ready to just go back up Nintendo Switch with lots of new features and surprises to solve, in the company of the young man Tim Goodmanthe mysteries of Ryme City. Note: To use the contents of The Treasure of Area Zero, you need a copy of Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet for Nintendo Switch. Requires a free software update. A broadband Internet connection is required to download software updates. Pokémon Scarlet: The Treasure of Area Zero is only compatible with Pokémon Scarlet for Nintendo Switch; Pokémon Violet: The Treasure of Area Zero is only compatible with Pokémon Violet for Nintendo Switch.

A completely new land

We welcome you to Nordivia, a quiet place that stands out from the wild Paldea for its picturesque natural expanses with rice paddies and apple orchards. You will have the opportunity to visit this lush rural area during a study trip. Here, you and students from another school will participate in an outdoor curriculum in which you will have to look for signs bearing excerpts from one of the oldest tales passed down in Nordivia.

So many great characters

Live your adventure in the company of new characters. Among others, you will find Steal And Riben (two brothers who attend the Mirtillo Institute but live in Nordivia), Litha (a photography-loving traveler who tries to immortalize a mysterious Pokémon) and the teacher Rhea (coordinator of your study trip and extremely interested in the Teracristal phenomenon).

Pokémon never seen before

Catch newly discovered Pokémon native to Nordivia, including Poltchageist (the Pokémon Matcha), Dipplin (the Pomolasses Pokémon), and a trio of Pokémon that appear to have protected Nordivia in the past, Okidogi, Munkidori And Fezandipiti. Additionally, you will find a number of Pokémon discovered in the past such as Vulpix, Snorlax, Poochyena and not only.

New ways to play with your friends and your Pokémon

There ogre hunting is a minigame whose aim is to collect berries by popping ogre balloons. As a reward, you will receive mochi which are used to modify the base stat points of Pokémon. You can play alone or join forces with your friends to devise the best strategy to tackle the most difficult levels. Taking photos is even more fun! The Rotoselfie Stick is a new accessory for the Smart Rotom that will allow you to take photos with wider shots. Additionally, a new feature will allow you to give directions to Pokémon to prepare the ideal shot.

