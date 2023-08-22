Via two new official trailers released by The Pokémon Company was presented Poltchageista new specimen that will appear in the DLC The Treasure of Area Zero Of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Discovered in the Norvidia region, the location that will be the backdrop for the new adventures of The Treasure of Area Zero: The Turquoise Mask, Poltchageist is a dual-type Pokémon Grass / Ghost which has the appearance of a spirit who has taken possession of a jar of Japanese tea. The first video shows us the Pokémon in action in the game, while the second is a cinematic trailer that tells the dark story behind the genesis of this creature.
The Dark History of Poltchageist
Originally Poltchageist was a simple jar owned by a fallen tea master, who involuntarily poured his resentment and his sense of remorse inside the object, giving life to this Pokémon.
This sprite begins to roam the world and takes advantage of its powers drain life energy of people who do not respect the tradition of the tea ceremony or who waste food and to repair objects with its magical matcha powder.
Poltchageist will therefore be one of the new Pokémon of Scarlet and Violet that will make their debut in the DLC The Treasure of Area Zero: The Turquoise Maskwhich will be available on Nintendo Switch starting September 13, 2023.
