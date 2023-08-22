Via two new official trailers released by The Pokémon Company was presented Poltchageista new specimen that will appear in the DLC The Treasure of Area Zero Of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Discovered in the Norvidia region, the location that will be the backdrop for the new adventures of The Treasure of Area Zero: The Turquoise Mask, Poltchageist is a dual-type Pokémon Grass / Ghost which has the appearance of a spirit who has taken possession of a jar of Japanese tea. The first video shows us the Pokémon in action in the game, while the second is a cinematic trailer that tells the dark story behind the genesis of this creature.