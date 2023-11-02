Nintendo Italia, Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have revealed the release date of the DLC “The Treasure of Area Zero Part II: The Indigo Disk” for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. We will be able to download and play this expansion from December 14, 2023on Nintendo Switch.

The Treasure of Area Zero Part II: The Indigo Disk is the sequel to the first DLC of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, The Turquoise Mask. Some well-known characters from the first DLC will reappear in this new expansion, which will take us to the Blueberry Academy.

The Blueberry Academy it is a new area divided into various biomes, an island enclosed inside a dome that we can explore and in which we can capture new Pokémon.