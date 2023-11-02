Nintendo Italia, Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have revealed the release date of the DLC “The Treasure of Area Zero Part II: The Indigo Disk” for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. We will be able to download and play this expansion from December 14, 2023on Nintendo Switch.
The Treasure of Area Zero Part II: The Indigo Disk is the sequel to the first DLC of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, The Turquoise Mask. Some well-known characters from the first DLC will reappear in this new expansion, which will take us to the Blueberry Academy.
The Blueberry Academy it is a new area divided into various biomes, an island enclosed inside a dome that we can explore and in which we can capture new Pokémon.
The review of The Turquoise Mask
We’ll have to wait a little longer to find out exactly what this new expansion will be like, but in case it’s not too different from the previous one, you can read our review to get an idea of what you could expect. As we explained to you, The Turquoise Mask does not change the original formula one iota, offering a good amount of content but few innovative ideas.
