The Pokémon Company has announced an unexpected third and final DLC which will conclude the events of The Treasure of Area Zero by Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Simply titled “Epilogue,” the new content will be available fromJanuary 11, 2024 on Nintendo Switch at no additional cost for those who purchased the pass with expansions.

The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, which you can view in the player below. As we can see, this final adventure will take us back to the Nordivia region where we will see familiar faces again.

To access this content, it will be necessary to complete the main stories of The Turquoise Mask and The Indigo Disc, i.e. the two previously released DLCs, as well as having completed “a certain event at the end of the main adventure of Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet” .