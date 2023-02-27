At the close of Pokémon Presents on February 27, 2022, it was announced The Treasure of Area Zeroa DLC in two parts Of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Here you are the first details revealed.

The expansion will be divided into two parts. Part I: The Turquoise Mask, will be released during theautumn 2023while Part II: The Indigo Disc is scheduled for Winter 2023.

In the first part, players will visit the new location of Nordivia, apparently inspired by Japan, during a school trip. In the second part, however, we will attend the Mirtillo Institute on the occasion of a student exchange. From the first official details we learn that it will be a story made up of two distinct parts, but connected by a single story.​

During the two adventures we will meet old Pokémon absent in the Paldea region, over 230, including Milotic, Ninetales, Metagross and Dewgong, just to name a few. There will be too two new Legendaries. In “The Turquoise Mask” Ogerpon will appear, while in “The Indigo Disc” there will be Terapagos.

After the presentation came more details on Part I: The Turquoise Mask. Specifically we find that Nordivia it is a land dominated by a large mountain at the foot of which its inhabitants live. A local fiesta will be taking place during our visit, with the streets of the village being bustling with vendors and stalls. In addition to Ogerpon, in this land we will meet three other Pokémon, called Okidogi, Munkidori and Fezandipiti, revered by the local population as heroes for having protected Nordivia in the past, so much so that they erected stone statues depicting them as a gesture of gratitude.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Treasure of Area Zero DLC will be purchasable at Nintendo eShop within minutes of Pokémon Presents, it’s probably already available at the time you’re reading this article. As a pre-order bonus, you will immediately receive new outfits for your manager. In addition, those who purchase the expansion by October 31st will also get a special Zoroark of Hisui, who knows Cockaigne (which he cannot normally learn in the game), Terascoppio, Livor and Conspiracy. Also, he has the Charisma Emblem and is of the Dark theratype.