As you know if you have been following our news published at Pokémon Presents on February 27, 2023, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet received two new Pokémon Paradox, obtainable through Raids. But there is a problem: there is a bug that can generate a Bad Egg and block the capture of the creature Paradox.

Everything was reported by some users and, after some initial doubts, it was understood what happened. If you access the Raid before updating Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the game code does not have the information necessary to give the user the Paradox creature, consequently it assigns an egg without any linked ID, i.e. a “Bad Egg ” which can’t hatch, can’t be traded or released, and just takes up space.

The real problem with all of this is that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet treat the Bad Egg as a captured one, so there’s no way to get the real Pokémon after the update. It’s clearly a frustrating situation for many users, but Nintendo and GameFreak are aware of the issue and are working on it. For the moment our advice is to make sure you have fully updated the game to the latest version before attempting the Raid and catching the Paradox Pokémon.

Bad Eggs have existed in Pokémon for some time and are similar to the infamous MissingNo, a “creature” that is generated when the game is unable to assign a number to the opponent: MissingNo in fact means Missing Number or Missing Number.

We hope that the fix arrives as soon as possible. For all the details on these Paradox Pokémon, you can refer to our news.

