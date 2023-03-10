Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have announced that they will release a new patch Of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet at the end of April 2023. Among the various changes that will be made there is also a fix for the bug relating to the Teracristal raids of Acquecrespe and Fogliaferrea, or the paradox versions of Suicune and Virizion.

As explained by Serebii, specifically some players in trying to capture one of the two Pokémon mentioned above found themselves in their hands a simple Egg. This happens if you face the raid with version 1.1 (ie without installing the 1.2.0 patch released a few days ago). The update arriving in late April will fix the bug and also upon its release the event of Acquecrespe and Fogliaferrea will be repeated in order to give all Scarlet and Violet players the opportunity to catch these Paradox Pokémon.

The developers have not shared further details on the other news planned with the next patch or a precise release date, so in this sense we just have to wait for official communications. Hopefully, the update will also fix the save corruption bug discovered a few days ago by the Reddit community.

Next week, however, a new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Raid Teracristal event will begin, starring a special specimen of Decidueye.