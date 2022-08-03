Scarlet Pokémon And Violet Pokémon they were shown with a new one trailer during today’s Pokémon Presents. The video presented the region of Paldea and the vehicles we can use to explore it.

Released on November 18 on Nintendo Switch, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will therefore see us grappling with the treasure hunt of Paldea, the fascinating setting of the adventure that promises to be really wide.

As can be seen in the videoour characters will be able to move around the scenario using special Pokémon that can be transformed into vehiclesfrom motorbikes to motorboats, thus managing to cover long distances in a short time.

There is therefore a clear emphasis on the exploratory element, but at the end of the trailer we also see new, brilliant evolutions: it seems that Scarlatto and Violetto have several tricks up their sleeves.