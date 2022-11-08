Thanks to a new trailer The Pokémon Company revealed the presence of two ancient creatures in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Inside the video, which you will find at the end of the article, we can see that Pepper will bring with it a different tome based on the game version: the Scarlet Book and the Violet Book. Inside will be collected descriptions of Pokémon sighted in a remote part of Paldea in the past, and among them they figure Grandizanne And Solcoferreo.

Although there is no information regarding these two Pokémon, from the first images it seems they are two alternative forms of Donphan. Grandizanne will be exclusive to Pokémon Crimson while Solcoferreo will be exclusive to Pokémon Violethowever, we do not know if in the books there will be other exclusive variants of the game version we have chosen.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will be available in Europe from November 18th exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Good vision!

UPDATE (08/11 – 17:09) – The software house has anticipated that within the game there will be special limited-time Teracristal Raids that will allow us to obtain Pokémon with extraordinary qualities. The first will be dedicated to Charizardand we can deal with it from 2 to 4 December and again from 16 to 18 December. In addition, those who have bailouts from previous chapters of the franchise on their console will get new covers for your Smart Rotom. You can find more information in the press release at the end of the article.

NEW DETAILS ON SCARLET POKÉMON AND PURPLE POKÉMON REVEALED, INCLUDING MORE ABOUT TERACRISTAL RAID AND SPECIAL GAME EVENTS

London, 8 November 2022 – Today, new details on the highly anticipated were revealed Scarlet Pokémon And Violet Pokémon, and in particular on the Paldea region and on the Teracristal Raids. In addition, information about online gaming, compatibility with Pokémon HOME and on events in Pokémon UNITE celebrating the release of the new games. An all new trailer is available on the Pokémon official YouTube channel.

Pokémon UNITE celebrates the release of Scarlet Pokémon And Violet Pokémon

From November 18, 2022 to February 1, 2023, in Pokémon UNITE There will be a special in-game event to celebrate the release of the latest Pokémon series titles. During the event, you will be able to receive United Photo Stickers and themed Trainers fashion items Scarlet Pokémon And Violet Pokémon and not only.

As of January 1, 2023, those who play the version of Pokémon UNITE for Nintendo Switch ™ and have save data of Scarlet Pokémon or Violet Pokémon will be able to receive fashion items for Trainers that recall those of the protagonists of the new games!

The Scarlet Book and the Violet Book

The Scarlet Book and the Violet Book (which will appear in Scarlet Pokémon and in Violet Pokémon) are accounts of an expedition dating back a very long time. Apparently, the members of this expedition have gone into an unexplored area of ​​the Paldea region, but it is not yet clear whether what is told in the books is true. It seems that Pepe always carries a copy of one of the books with him.

The pages of both books are filled with photographs and illustrations of unidentified creatures. Although there have been several sightings of similar creatures in recent times, these remain very rare and the biological characteristics of the creatures are still shrouded in mystery.

The creature known as Grandizanne

The Scarlet Book describes how this wild creature attacked a group of explorers with its giant body and fangs, severely injuring a member of the expedition.

The creature known as Solcoferreo

In the Violet Book it is written that when this creature curls up and rolls to attack, it leaves a groove in its path, as if it burns the ground.

The Teracristal Raids of black crystals

In the course of adventures in the Paldea region, you can find black crystals other than those you usually approach to start the Teracristal Raids. The Pokémon encountered in these raids are more powerful than those in Teracristal Raids originating from normal crystals and are only available for a limited time. Defeating these Pokémon brings even greater rewards than usual.

Charizard with the Emblem of Absolute Force will appear in Teracristal Raids originating from black crystals![1]

This Charizard will appear in two periods: December 2-4, 2022 and then again December 16-18, 2022. Normally it is not possible to meet Charizard in Paldea, and the one that will appear during this event is of the Drago teratype.

To participate in the Teracristal Raids originating from black crystals, it is necessary to have completed certain events at the end of the main adventure. However, players who have not completed these events will still be able to participate in Teracristal Raids originating from black crystals by joining other Trainers in multiplayer mode.

Special Teracristal Raid Events increase the chances of encountering certain Pokémon or Teratypes

After the release of Scarlet Pokémon And Violet Pokémon, Teracristal Raid Events will be introduced that will allow you to face certain Pokémon or encounter Pokémon with specific teratips more often. The crystals for the Teracristal Raids related to these events may seem normal at first glance, but they are shrouded in a mysterious aura.

The first of these Teracristal Raid events, titled “Eevee Spotlight,” will take place November 25-27, 2022. Over the course of the event, Eevees from various teratypes will appear more often in Teracristal Raids![2]

Recently discovered Pokémon: Gimmighoul!

As revealed over the course of the weekend, a new Pokémon with two forms, Gimmighoul, was discovered.

Gimmighoul (Chest Form)

These Gimmighouls are hiding inside sturdy chests. While chests offer Gimmighouls excellent defenses, they slow their movement due to weight, making it difficult for them to move around. It is not uncommon for Gimmighoul Forma Scrigno to be mistaken for period relics and thus end up in some home or for sale in antique shops.

When a Gimmighoul senses that a person or Pokémon is approaching, it ambushes them. He then uses his ghostly energy to control his target, causing him to collect coins. Because he often hides in warehouses, shop corners, and other places not very frequented by people and Pokémon, he tries to keep his grip on those he manages to meet.

Category: Chest Pokémon

Guy: Spectrum

Height: 0.3 m

Weight: 5.0 kg

Skills: Fear

Gimmighoul (Walking Form)

This type of Gimmighoul doesn’t hide in chests. He is small, carries a coin on his back and hides in every corner of Paldea. However, since he runs away as soon as someone approaches him, no one in Paldea has ever managed to catch him.

Compatibility with Pokémon HOME And Pokémon GO

The statistics of the Battle Stadium of Scarlet Pokémon And Violet Pokémon will soon be available in the mobile version of Pokémon HOME! From the application it will be possible to view the rankings of the Trainers, the most lined up Pokémon, information on Online Competitions and more. In addition, you will be able to see which moves, skills and tools are used most in the battles. This update to the Pokémon HOMEscheduled for early 2023, will allow you to consult useful data and have even more fun fighting in these titles.

The compatibility between Scarlet Pokémon, Violet Pokémon And Pokémon HOME is scheduled for spring 2023. After linking one of the two games to Pokémon HOMEit will be possible to transfer Pokémon from Scarlet Pokémon And Violet Pokémon to Pokémon HOME and bring certain Pokémon from previous games to the Paldea region.[3]

Also, it has been confirmed that connect Scarlet Pokémon And Violet Pokémon to Pokémon GO will allow you to receive Gimmighoul Walking Form in Pokémon GO![4]

Special Smart Rotom covers as a gift in the game

If you have game data from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Shining Diamond, Shining Pearl Pokémon, Sword Pokémon, Pokémon Shield, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!it will be possible to receive a cover for Smart Rotom in your copy of Scarlet Pokémon or Violet Pokémon with a design inspired by the game you have the data for.

Updates and online play

Updates are planned for Scarlet Pokémon And Violet Pokémon after the games were released. The first of these will be version 1.0.1, which will be made available the day the games are released. Version 1.0.1 will allow you to take part in the online game, so it is recommended that you download it before starting to play.

Scarlet Pokémon And Violet Pokémon will be available from November 18, 2022 exclusively on Nintendo Switch consoles. To find out more visit Pokemon.it/ScarletVioletto.