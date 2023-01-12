The Pokémon Company today announced the new Teracristal raid events Of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet coming in the next few weeks. The first will feature a Mythical Pokémonwhile the second is Valentine’s Day themed.

The first event will take place between 01:00 Italian on 27 January until 00:59 on 30 January in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 7-star raids. The protagonist Pokémon is still shrouded in mystery: we only know that it will have the Poison teratype and will have the Coat of Arms of Absolute Strength. As with the events of Charizard and Cinderance it will be possible to capture only one specimen per save file, according to the information reported by Serebii.net.

The second Teracristal raid event unveiled today for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will take place instead between 01:00 on 13 February until 00:59 on 16 February. It will be Valentine’s Day themed and will feature Tandemaus with Kobold therapy.

Starting tomorrow, Friday, January 13, the Teracristal Raid Event with Cinderance with Theratype Battle will be available again.

As usual, we remind you that to participate in the Teracristal Raid events, you will need to connect your Nintendo Switch to the Internet and to play together with other players you need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. In addition, you will need to meet the following conditions:

“To encounter Pokémon appearing in Teracristal Raid events, you will need to have downloaded the latest Poképortal News. Poképortal News will download automatically if your Nintendo Switch console is connected to the Internet.”



You can also download the latest Pokégate News by opening the menu with the X button and selecting Pokégate, then Secret Gift, then Get Pokégate News. You don’t need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to get the latest Pokégate News. .”



Nintendo also announced today when Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Update 1.2.0 will be available.