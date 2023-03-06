The Pokémon Company has announced a new Teracristal Raid event For Pokémon Scarlet and Violet which he will have as protagonist decidueyethe final form of Rowlet, the Generation VII Grass-type starter.

The event will take place between 01:00 Italian on 17 March until 00:59 on 20 March 2023. In case you are unable to participate, don’t worry, there will be an encore between 24 and 26 March.

Decidueye will appear within 7-star Teracristal Raids, will have the Flying therapy and the Emblem of Absolute Strength. You can only catch one Decidueye with this event per save file. Once caught, you can still continue to tackle raids to help other players and get your hands on the rewards given for completing them.

No further details on this Teracristal raid event have been revealed at this time, with more information expected to arrive over the next few weeks. In the meantime, we remind you that until March 13, 2023 it will be possible to face and capture the paradoxical forms of Suicune and Virizion, respectively Acquecrespe and Fogliaferrea.

To participate in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Teracristal Raid events, you will need to connect your Nintendo Switch to the Internet and to play together with other players, a Nintendo Switch Online membership is required. You must also have downloaded the latest News from the Poképortal, from the Pause Menu.