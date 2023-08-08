Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will expand with new DLC, known as The Turquoise Mask and The Indigo Disc. These will introduce various novelties, including new Pokémon. Now, we can see dedicated images and discover the first details.
The creatures in question are in order from the gallery above: Dipplin, Archaludon, a Paradox version of Raikou known as Thunderfury, and a Paradox version of Cobalion called the Ironhead.
Dipplin is a grass/dragon Pokémon: it is an evolution of the Applin/Archaludon line. Respecting the style of the original Pokémon, Dipplin is still an apple but this time caramelized. We also recall that the setting of the first DLC, The Turquoise Mask, offers a region where apples are grown.
Archaludon instead, it is the evolution of Duraludon and will be a dragon/steel Pokémon. Duraludon was introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield. Thunderfury and Ironleader instead they follow the style of Acquecrespe and Fogliaferrea, respectively Paradox forms of Suicune and Virizion.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the new Pokémon but not only
Obviously the new Pokémon presented are only a small part of those that we should find within the DLCs of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. There will also be other creatures to discover and capture, but we will have to wait for more details. The DLCs will also include new stories, new characters and even some mini-games, as well as new visuals such as photo poses and Pokéball throwing animations.
As for the first DLC – The Turquoise Mask – luckily we already know the release date.
