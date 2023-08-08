Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will expand with new DLC, known as The Turquoise Mask and The Indigo Disc. These will introduce various novelties, including new Pokémon. Now, we can see dedicated images and discover the first details.

The creatures in question are in order from the gallery above: Dipplin, Archaludon, a Paradox version of Raikou known as Thunderfury, and a Paradox version of Cobalion called the Ironhead.

Dipplin is a grass/dragon Pokémon: it is an evolution of the Applin/Archaludon line. Respecting the style of the original Pokémon, Dipplin is still an apple but this time caramelized. We also recall that the setting of the first DLC, The Turquoise Mask, offers a region where apples are grown.

Archaludon instead, it is the evolution of Duraludon and will be a dragon/steel Pokémon. Duraludon was introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield. Thunderfury and Ironleader instead they follow the style of Acquecrespe and Fogliaferrea, respectively Paradox forms of Suicune and Virizion.