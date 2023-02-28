A dataminer may have disclosed part of the pokemon list of the past generations that will come up Pokémon Scarlet and Violet thanks to Two-part DLC The Treasure of Area Zero.

As we know, in fact, the two expansions will introduce over 230 creatures currently absent in Paldea, including unpublished Pokémon such as the two legendary Ogerpon and Terapagos.

The list was made by mattyoukhana_ using the files from the patch 1.2.0 published a few hours ago (here are the details of the update). The dataminer explains that in the update, as happened at the time with version 1.2.0 of Pokémon Sword and Shield, Game Freak has canceled some Pokédex slots instead of blocking them, which allows us to extrapolate a list, albeit partial (they are ” solo” 223), little monsters arriving with the expansions.

An artwork of the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC

Here is the alleged list of past generation Pokémon of the DLC The Treasure of Area Zero:

Bulbasaur

Ivysaurus

Venusaur

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Squirtles

wartortle

Blastoise

Ekans

arbok

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Clefairy

Clefable

Vulpix

Ninetales

Oddish

gloom

Vile plume

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

tentacool

Tentacruel

Geodude

Gravel

Golem

Doduo

Dodrio

Seel

Dewgong

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

koffing

Weezing

rhyhorn

rhydon

Horsea

Seadra

Electabuzz

Magmar

Lapras

Porygon

Snorlax

Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligatr

Sentret

Furret

Hoothoot

Noctowl

Spinarak

Ariados

Chinchou

Lanturn

Cleffa

Bellossom

Politoed

Aipom

Yanma

wooper

Quagsire

Gligar

Snubbull

Granbull

Slugma

Magcargo

swinub

Piloswine

Skarmory

Kingdra

Porygon2

Smeargle

tyrogue

Hitmontop

Elekid

Magby

Treecko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

swampert

Poochyena

Mightyena

Lotad

Lombre

ludicrous

Seedot

Nuzleaf

shiftry

nose pass

Plusle

min

Volbeat

He enlightened

Trapinch

It vibrated

Flygon

corphish

Crawdaunt

Feebas

Milotic

Duskull

Dusclops

Chimecho

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Cranidos

Rampardos

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Ambipom

Chingling

Munchlax

Rhyperior

electivire

Magmortar

Yanmega

Gliscor

Mamoswine

Porygon-Z

Probopass

Dusknoir

Blitzle

Zebstrika

Drilbur

Excadrill

Timburr

Gurdurr

Conkeldurr

Sewaddle

swadloon

Leavanny

Cottonee

Whimsicott

Scraggy

Scrafty

Minccino

Cinccino

Solosis

duosion

Reuniclus

Ducklett

Swanna

Joltik

Galvantula

litwick

lampent

Chandelure

Mienfoo

Mienshao

Golett

Golurk

vullaby

Mandibuzz

expurr

Meowstic

Inkay

Malamar

Phantumps

Trevenant

Rowlets

Dartrix

decidueye

Litten

Torracat

Incineraar

Popplius

Brionne

Primarin

Pikipek

Trumpeak

Toucannon

Grubbin

Charjabug

Vikavolt

cutiefly

It boomed

dewpider

araquanid

Comfey

Junior

Jangmo-o

Hakamo-o

Kommo-o

Cramorant

Milcery

Alcremie

Morpeko

Duraludon

wyrdeer

Cleavor

Ursalmoon

Basculegion

sneaker

Overqwil

Enamorus

Clearly the above list should be taken with a grain of salt as it is currently impossible to verify its veracity.

We remind you that the Treasure of Area Zero can be purchased at the price of 34.99 euros on the Nintendo Switch eShop. The first part will be available in autumn 2023, while the second part will arrive during the winter. Here are all the news announced yesterday during the Pokémon Presents by The Pokémon Company.