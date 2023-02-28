A dataminer may have disclosed part of the pokemon list of the past generations that will come up Pokémon Scarlet and Violet thanks to Two-part DLC The Treasure of Area Zero.
As we know, in fact, the two expansions will introduce over 230 creatures currently absent in Paldea, including unpublished Pokémon such as the two legendary Ogerpon and Terapagos.
The list was made by mattyoukhana_ using the files from the patch 1.2.0 published a few hours ago (here are the details of the update). The dataminer explains that in the update, as happened at the time with version 1.2.0 of Pokémon Sword and Shield, Game Freak has canceled some Pokédex slots instead of blocking them, which allows us to extrapolate a list, albeit partial (they are ” solo” 223), little monsters arriving with the expansions.
Here is the alleged list of past generation Pokémon of the DLC The Treasure of Area Zero:
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaurus
- Venusaur
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Squirtles
- wartortle
- Blastoise
- Ekans
- arbok
- Sandshrew
- Sandslash
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
- Oddish
- gloom
- Vile plume
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebel
- tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Geodude
- Gravel
- Golem
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Seel
- Dewgong
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- koffing
- Weezing
- rhyhorn
- rhydon
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Lapras
- Porygon
- Snorlax
- Chikorita
- Bayleef
- Meganium
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Totodile
- Croconaw
- Feraligatr
- Sentret
- Furret
- Hoothoot
- Noctowl
- Spinarak
- Ariados
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Cleffa
- Bellossom
- Politoed
- Aipom
- Yanma
- wooper
- Quagsire
- Gligar
- Snubbull
- Granbull
- Slugma
- Magcargo
- swinub
- Piloswine
- Skarmory
- Kingdra
- Porygon2
- Smeargle
- tyrogue
- Hitmontop
- Elekid
- Magby
- Treecko
- Grovyle
- Sceptile
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- swampert
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Lotad
- Lombre
- ludicrous
- Seedot
- Nuzleaf
- shiftry
- nose pass
- Plusle
- min
- Volbeat
- He enlightened
- Trapinch
- It vibrated
- Flygon
- corphish
- Crawdaunt
- Feebas
- Milotic
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Chimecho
- Beldum
- Metang
- Metagross
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Cranidos
- Rampardos
- Shieldon
- Bastiodon
- Ambipom
- Chingling
- Munchlax
- Rhyperior
- electivire
- Magmortar
- Yanmega
- Gliscor
- Mamoswine
- Porygon-Z
- Probopass
- Dusknoir
- Blitzle
- Zebstrika
- Drilbur
- Excadrill
- Timburr
- Gurdurr
- Conkeldurr
- Sewaddle
- swadloon
- Leavanny
- Cottonee
- Whimsicott
- Scraggy
- Scrafty
- Minccino
- Cinccino
- Solosis
- duosion
- Reuniclus
- Ducklett
- Swanna
- Joltik
- Galvantula
- litwick
- lampent
- Chandelure
- Mienfoo
- Mienshao
- Golett
- Golurk
- vullaby
- Mandibuzz
- expurr
- Meowstic
- Inkay
- Malamar
- Phantumps
- Trevenant
- Rowlets
- Dartrix
- decidueye
- Litten
- Torracat
- Incineraar
- Popplius
- Brionne
- Primarin
- Pikipek
- Trumpeak
- Toucannon
- Grubbin
- Charjabug
- Vikavolt
- cutiefly
- It boomed
- dewpider
- araquanid
- Comfey
- Junior
- Jangmo-o
- Hakamo-o
- Kommo-o
- Cramorant
- Milcery
- Alcremie
- Morpeko
- Duraludon
- wyrdeer
- Cleavor
- Ursalmoon
- Basculegion
- sneaker
- Overqwil
- Enamorus
Clearly the above list should be taken with a grain of salt as it is currently impossible to verify its veracity.
We remind you that the Treasure of Area Zero can be purchased at the price of 34.99 euros on the Nintendo Switch eShop. The first part will be available in autumn 2023, while the second part will arrive during the winter. Here are all the news announced yesterday during the Pokémon Presents by The Pokémon Company.
