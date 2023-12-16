It has been available for a few days The Indigo Discthe second part of the Treasure of Area Zero expansion by Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In these hours the first reviews have arrived online, which for the moment describe it as a DLC with del potential, but not fully exploited and plagued once again by the performance issues already seen in the base games.
Among the most positive is TechRaptor who gave it a 7.5, stating that “The Indigo Disc did what every fan expects from a DLC by adding a new area to explorePokémon to track down and capture, and even shaking things up a bit with some higher difficulty battles than usual”, however “performance issues once again prevent this game from being truly great”.
The portal is much more critical Nintendo Life with its 6, which states The Indigo Disc, net of the increase in the challenge rate, the variety of activities proposed and a new world to explore that fans of the series will like, presents “an unexciting narrative, an unsatisfactory conclusion of the stories of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, a BP system that requires too much grinding ei usual performance problems that have plagued games since launch.”
Kotaku instead he explains that The Indigo Disc has great potential, but that once again the ninth generation games give the feeling of being concepts that are not fully realized. “It has all the makings of a great evolution in Pokémon design and storytelling, buried under a game that barely stands together.”
The Treasure of Area Zero
For those who don't know, the Indigo Disc is the second part of the expansion The Treasure of Area Zero of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, on sale at the price of 34.99 euros.
The first part, The Turquoise Mask, was released last September 13th, and allows you to experience a new adventure in the new region of Nordivia, characterized by a typically Japanese setting. Here is our review of the DLC.
In the The Indigo Discinstead, we will visit the Blueberry Institute, a school specialized in Pokémon battles and located at the bottom of the ocean, which is the backdrop for further adventures and allows you to capture new Legendary Pokémon and others from Pokémon games of past generations.
