It has been available for a few days The Indigo Discthe second part of the Treasure of Area Zero expansion by Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In these hours the first reviews have arrived online, which for the moment describe it as a DLC with del potential, but not fully exploited and plagued once again by the performance issues already seen in the base games.

Among the most positive is TechRaptor who gave it a 7.5, stating that “The Indigo Disc did what every fan expects from a DLC by adding a new area to explorePokémon to track down and capture, and even shaking things up a bit with some higher difficulty battles than usual”, however “performance issues once again prevent this game from being truly great”.

The portal is much more critical Nintendo Life with its 6, which states The Indigo Disc, net of the increase in the challenge rate, the variety of activities proposed and a new world to explore that fans of the series will like, presents “an unexciting narrative, an unsatisfactory conclusion of the stories of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, a BP system that requires too much grinding ei usual performance problems that have plagued games since launch.”

Kotaku instead he explains that The Indigo Disc has great potential, but that once again the ninth generation games give the feeling of being concepts that are not fully realized. “It has all the makings of a great evolution in Pokémon design and storytelling, buried under a game that barely stands together.”