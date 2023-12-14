Nintendo announces that it is available starting today, Thursday 14 December, The Indigo Discsecond part of the DLC The Treasure of Area Zero For Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet For Nintendo Switch.

In order to try all the contents that Part 2: The Indigo Disc has to offer you will first need to complete the base game Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet And The Turquoise Maskthe first part of the DLC The treasure of Area Zero. More details can be found below.



LAUNCHING THURSDAY THE INDIGO DISC, THE SECOND PART OF THE TREASURE OF AREA ZERO DLC FOR POKÉMON SCARLET OR POKÉMON VIOLET Continue the adventure with The Treasure of Area Zero: The Indigo Disc for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet December 14, 2023 – Even more Pokémon, new areas and new stories await you in The Treasure of Area Zero*: the two-part DLC for Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet For Nintendo Switch. Part 2: The Indigo Disc is available from today, Thursday 14 December, and to experience all the content Pokémon has to offer, you will first have to complete the base game of Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet And The Turquoise Maskthe first part of the DLC The treasure of Area Zero. After crossing the Via Vittoria, the Legendary Path, the Avenue of Stardust and the tranquil natural expanses of Nordivia, Part 2: The Indigo Disc has intriguing and challenging Pokémon encounters in store for you. In Part 2: The Indigo Disc, visit the Blueberry Institute as an exchange student and discover the Terrarium. Each of the Terrarium's four biomes has distinct Pokémon and its own climate and ecosystem to explore. The main feature of this unusual school is to emphasize Pokémon battles under the ocean. Good luck with your studies at the Mirtillo Institute! Note: * Pokémon Violet: The Treasure of Area Zero is only compatible with Pokémon Violet for Nintendo Switch. If you are playing Pokémon Scarlet, select Pokémon Scarlet: The Treasure of Area Zero. If you are playing both Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet and want to have access to The Treasure of Area Zero in both games, you will need both Pokémon Scarlet: The Treasure of Area Zero and Pokémon Violet: The Treasure of Area Zero.

Source: Nintendo Italy