













Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero introduces Poltchageist









However, the progress showed us the first facet of Poltchageistthe video mixes different types of approaches and tells the story of the birth of our new and folkloric friend.

The video starts with a kind of live action in which the people of a village come together to tell stories to children. The tea ceremony begins along with its entire ceremonial structure and slowly, the new Pokémon materializes in a dark corner.

The boys have a meeting and modernity is mixed (we can see the young people with their cell phones) with the most cultural fiber of the rumor of ancient stories.

The new pokémon of the DLC of It has a tea cup design (we mean the traditional cup which is a kind of ceramic glass). It is also decorated with a bit of infusion spilled from the mouth of the cup that is the head of the pokémon.

Source: Game Freak – Poltchageista creature belonging to the spectrum of ghost creatures, of the eighth generation.

Poltchageist He has a slightly scary appearance, his two eyes are the most obvious wink. So this pokémon of the eighth generation will belong to the ghost class.

We recommend you: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: So you can get Mew and Mewtwo for free

When will the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC be available?

So much Pokemon Scarlet as the title of purple are available for switches. However, downloadable content “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask” it has its first release date for September 13; while whate the second installment “The Indigo Disk” will arrive until the winter of 2023.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)