While the players of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are busy catching all the Pokémon introduced with the Nordivia area of ​​the Turquoise Mask expansion, the events also continue Teracristal Raid of the game, with the first event in October 2023 featuring Decidueye in his variant of Hisui.

The Teracristal Raid will take place from 6 to 8 October 2023. If you are unable to take part, you can do so later, to be precise from 13 to 15 October, when the event will be repeated a second time.

Hisui’s Decidueye will appear in level 7 raids with the Grass teratype and will grant an Emblem of Absolute Strength to players who manage to defeat him. You will be able to capture only one example of the Pokémon per game, but nothing stops you from repeating the fight later to lend a hand to other online players and to get your hands on the materials and resources given in case of victory.