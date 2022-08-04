Each time we see more on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it becomes clearer that the upcoming RPG duo are attempting to be considerably larger and more ambitious than other recent games in the series, but what does that mean for the game’s file sizes? Now it seems we have an answer.

The Switch eShop pages for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet were recently updated and now mention a storage space requirement of 10 GB for both games. Pokémon Sword and Shield, for example, have a file size of 12.4GB. Pokémon Legends Arceus, meanwhile, has a size of 6.1 GB, while Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl have a requirement of 6.9 GB.

Of course, there’s also a good chance these dimensions aren’t final and will end up seeing some changes at launch. However, at least now fans know roughly how much space they will have to free up to play this long-awaited title.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be available for Nintendo Switch on November 18th.

Source: GoNintendo