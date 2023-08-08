Nintendo has decided to give away to the owners of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet a code to get Mewrevealing it within the spectacular trailer with Mewtwo released during today’s Pokémon Presents.

Just enter the password GETY0URMEW in the Secret Gift function by 16:59 on September 18 to obtain a special Mew, which we will be able to train in view of the special Teracristal Raid event to face Mewtwo with the Emblem of Absolute Strength.