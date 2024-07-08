Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have revealed a series of summer seasonal events For Pokémon Scarlet and Violet which will take place between July and August and represented by Teracristal Raid and Massive Appearanceswith the first ones starting this very week.
Starting from Thursday, July 11th a special Teracristal Raid will be available featuring a Special Pikachu with the peculiar fixed teratype Water and Emblem of Absolute Strength. Not only that, from the same day there are scheduled Massive Appearances themed “Pikachu & friends” with various creatures, to be precise:
- Paldea: Pichu
- Nordivia: Pikachu, Mimikyu
- Blueberry Institute: Raichu, Alolan Raichu
Other events scheduled
We continue on July 25th with another event Teracristal Raid starring Dondozo it’s a Tatsugiri’s Massive Appearance in various forms depending on the location:
- Paldea: Arched shape
- Nordivia: Lying shape
- Mirtillo Institute: Tesa form
The August 9th it will be the event’s turn Teracristal Raid with Gimmighoul in Chest form, which will appear in level 1-5 raids and in Shiny form in level 5 raids. There will also be Massive Appearances of the following Pokémon:
- Paldea: Wattrel
- Northern: Riolu
- Blueberry Institute: Comfey
Finally, the August 23rd we will find Dragonite in Teracristal Raids, where it will appear with a Normal teratype and the Emblem of Absolute Strength. It will be accompanied by the following Massive Appearances:
- Paldea: Larvitar and Bagon
- Nordivia: Goomy and Sliggoo by Hisui
- Blueberry Institute: Beldum
