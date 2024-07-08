Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have revealed a series of summer seasonal events For Pokémon Scarlet and Violet which will take place between July and August and represented by Teracristal Raid and Massive Appearanceswith the first ones starting this very week.

Starting from Thursday, July 11th a special Teracristal Raid will be available featuring a Special Pikachu with the peculiar fixed teratype Water and Emblem of Absolute Strength. Not only that, from the same day there are scheduled Massive Appearances themed “Pikachu & friends” with various creatures, to be precise: