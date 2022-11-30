Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violetreleased this November 18th, are definitely the most discussed games of the moment, but one question dwells in the minds of us players: which starter to choose at the beginning of the game? And what are the evolutions of the starters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Questions that have now become tradition for each new Pokémon chapter released, but to which we can find an answer through a careful study of their peculiarities.

We will start by studying the basic statistics of each starter, then seeing their primary and special skills in detail, leaving you the most total freedom in understanding which is the best starter for your game approach. There will also be a careful analysis of the evolutions available, with some of the moves that are most relevant to us and unlockable by leveling up. In fact, you will be able to find, at every third evolution, the unique move for each of them, in addition to the relative weaknesses, resistances and immunities reported for each evolutionary stage.

Whether you love fire crocodiles, grass kittens or water ducklings, this is the guide for you.

Quickly

The first little monster of pokedex from Paldea as well as the starter type Grass of the ninth generation. Its base stats highlight how the Grasscat Pokémon has a decent Attack an excellent Speed ​​compared to the other starter Pokémon, however at the expense of a very low amount of HP and which could put us in difficulty against the most powerful attackers.

His primary skill is Herbhelpwith which the power of Grass-type moves will be increased whenever the Pokémon’s HP is low, but if luck is on our side we will be able to find one with the special ability mutatype. The latter has undergone changes compared to the past, it will in fact allow us to modify the Type of ours Quickly based on the first move used when it enters the field. This change lasts for the duration of the fight and can only be changed by returning the Pokémon and sending it back into battle at a later time. However, the change will not affect the Teracristal shape.

As soon as the Grasscat Pokémon is obtained, it will have three moves available: Tail flick (Normal), Foliage (grass) and Scratch (Normal). By leveling it up we can get moves like sharp claws (Dark), with which to increase its stats by Attack and AccuracyAnd Rapid attack (Normal) to be able to easily anticipate the enemy’s moves.

Sprigatito is weak to Bug, Fire, Ice, Poison, and Flying types while he is capable of resist attacks from Water, Electric, Grass, and Ground-type Pokémon.

His form Chromatic differs in having a lighter, brighter complexion, as well as eyes that turn a shade of purple. Let’s find out the evolutions of this starter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Florget

Starting from level 16 we will be able to evolve Sprigatito into Florget, Grasscat Pokémon which retains the mono-type Grass. Its role in battle remains similar to that of its pre-evolution, thanks in part to learning moves such as Bomb Seed (grass) and Reverse gear (Beetle), with which we can replace it immediately after attacking the opponent.

Like its pre-evolution too Florgato is weak to Bug, Fire, Ice, Poison, and Flying types while he is capable of resist attacks from Water, Electric, Grass, and Ground-type Pokémon.

His Chromatic form he has different shades of green in his coat, and both his eyes and the rose he holds are purple.

Meowscarada

Starting from level 36 we will be able to evolve Florgato into Meowscarada, Pokémon Illusionist of type Grass/Darkness. Thanks to the learning of this secondary type, the monster will undergo several changes both in terms of its attacks and its resistances.

Meowscarada has the unique move Prestige flower, a Grass-type attack that will always hit and guarantee us a bad blow against the opponent. Among the other moves that can be learned by the little monster we find very powerful attacks such as Nightslash (dark) and Cuteness (Leprechaun), as well as the move Scam (Psycho) that we will be able to obtain automatically as soon as it is evolved thanks to the move management system.

Meowscarada is weak to Bug, Fire, Ice, Poison, Fighting, Flying, and Fairy types. This large number of weaknesses is however balanced thanks to the resistance to Water, Dark, Electric, Grass, Ghost, and Earth types in addition to the fact that the Pokémon is completely immune to Psychic-type attacks.

His Chromatic form she is characterized by a coat with lighter shades of green, and both her eyes and the flower she wears around her neck are purple.

Firecoco

Firecoco is the fourth little monster in the Pokédex of Paldea as well as Generation 9 Fire-type starters. The basic stats of him highlight how the Pokémon Fire Drill is characterized by the highest values ​​of Special Attack and Defense among the three starter Pokémon, but at the expense of a very low Speed.

His primary skill is Fire aid, with which the power of Fire-type moves will be increased whenever the Pokémon’s HP is low, but if we’re lucky we’ll find one with the Imprudence special ability. The latter is much more interesting since it will allow us to ignore the enemy’s stat changes when we attack him.

As soon as the Firedrill Pokémon is obtained, it will have three moves available: Action (Normal), Brazier (Fire) and Glare (Normal). By leveling it up it will be possible to obtain excellent attack moves such as Bite (Darkness), which will prove to be really useful even after making it evolve.

Fuecoco is weak to Water, Rock, and Ground types while he is capable of rexist against attacks by Pokémon of the Steel, Bug, Grass, Fairy, Fire, and Ice types.

His Chromatic form it is characterized by a lighter color almost tending towards pink. But let’s see now what are the evolutions of this starter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Crocalor

Starting from level 16 we will be able to evolve Fuecoco into Crocalor, Pokémon Fire Drill which retains the mono-type Fire. Its role in battle remains similar to that of its pre-evolution, thanks in part to learning attack moves such as Howl rage (dark) and Loud voice (Normal).

Like its pre-evolution too Crocalor is weak to Water, Rock, and Ground types while he is capable of resist attacks from Pokémon of the Steel, Bug, Grass, Fairy, Fire, and Ice types.

His Chromatic form she is characterized by a more pinkish complexion, and the flame that forms the sombrero on her head is less brilliant.

Skeledirge

Starting from level 36 we will be able to evolve Crocalor in Skeledirge, Singer Pokémon of type Fire/Ghost. Thanks to the learning of this secondary type, the monster will undergo several changes both in terms of its attacks and its resistances.

Skeledirge owns the unique move Ardent Songa type attack Fire which has the ability to increase the Pokémon’s Special Attack every time it hits. Among the other moves that can be learned by the little monster we find the very powerful one Ball shadow (Spectrum), as well as the very useful I sing (Normal) which we will be able to obtain automatically as soon as it is evolved thanks to the move management system.

Skeledirge is weak to Water-, Dark-, Rock-, Earth-, and Ghost-types. This large number of weaknesses is balanced out well though six resistances to Steel, Bug, Grass, Fairy, Fire, Ice, and Poison type in addition to the fact that the Pokémon is completely immune to Normal and Fighting-type attacks.

His Chromatic form it is characterized by a lighter color tending towards pink.

quaxly

The seventh little monster of the Paldea Pokédex as well as starter type Waterfall of the ninth generation. Its base stats highlight how the Duckling Pokémon is the most balanced of the three starter Pokémon, with the only real advantage being a higher Attack than the others.

His primary skill is Water helpwith which the power of Water-type moves will be increased whenever the Pokémon’s HP is low, but with a bit of luck we will happen to find one with the special ability Arrogance. The latter will allow us to increase the Pokémon’s Attack every time it knocks out an opponent, thus giving us the opportunity to make it more and more powerful in fights with multiple enemies.

As soon as the Duckling Pokémon is obtained, it will have three moves available: Bang (Normal), water gun (Water) e Roar (Normal). By leveling up it will be possible to obtain attacking moves such as Wing attack (Steering wheel), but also supportive like Heart of lion (Normal) with which to increase the Attack and the Special Attack.

Quaxly is weak to Electric- and Grass-types while he is capable of resist attacks from Steel, Water, Fire, and Ice-type Pokémon.

His Chromatic form it is characterized by a lighter color tending towards aquamarine. Let’s now examine what are the evolutions of the third and last starter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Quaxwell

Starting from level 16 we will be able to evolve Quaxly in Quaxwell, Pokémon Exercise who retains the mono-type Aqua. Its role in battle remains similar to that of its pre-evolution by learning moves such as Low kick (Fight) and Focus energy (Normal), which increases the chances of inflicting a critical blow on the opponent.

Like its pre-evolution, Quaxwell is also weak to Electric- and Grass-types while he is capable of resist attacks from Steel, Water, Fire, and Ice-type Pokémon.

His Chromatic form it is characterized by a lighter color tending towards aquamarine.

Quaquaval

Starting from level 36 we will be able to evolve Quaxwell in Quaquaval, Pokémon Dancer of type Water/Fight. Thanks to the learning of this secondary type, the monster will undergo several changes both in terms of its attacks and its resistances.

Quaquaval has the unique move Hydro ballet, a Water-type attack that will increase the Pokémon’s Speed ​​each time it hits. Among the other moves that can be learned by the little monster we find very powerful attacks such as Megafootball (Normal) e Scuffle (Fight), as well as the very useful Counterattack (Fight) that we will be able to obtain automatically as soon as obtained thanks to the move management system.

Quaquaval is weak to Electric, Grass, Fairy, Psychic, and Flying types. The increase to the number of weaknesses is however balanced by the resistance to Steel, Water, Dark, Bug, Fire, Ice, and Rock types. Among the three final starter evolutions Quaquaval is the only one who has no type immunity.

His Chromatic form undergoes a change of tone in almost all parts of the body, with a color scheme tending towards turquoise for the body, aquamarine for the feathers and orange for the nails.

Now that we have shown you the starters and their evolutions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, can you tell us which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!