Another oddity has been discovered in these hours on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: if you connect a second left JoyCon to the console and using both sticks at the same time, holding them tilted at the same angle, is possible double the speed of the character.

It is clearly a glitchessomething that shouldn’t be present in the game and that will probably be corrected with a next update, but it’s still a decidedly strange discovery, also documented by the video visible below.

As explained by Twitter user Osha, it appears that using two JoyCons simultaneously somehow bypasses the software-imposed cap on the progression-dependent speed increase, resulting in a level that shouldn’t normally be achieved. in the game.

It’s sort of a bug that will likely be fixed soon, but it’s also another sign that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet might have needed to more time and resources invested in development, also considering the other problems identified.

In recent days, another video has also gone viral showing the rather critical technical conditions of the game, while players find themselves in some cases resetting the game to solve performance problems. To get to know him better, however, we refer you to the review of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.