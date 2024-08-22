With the new expansion, players can find cards inspired by the Bioterarium, an artificial paradise that has been added to the game world since the Treasure of Ground Zero Part II: The Indigo Disc expansion in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Lightning Sparks adds some Pokémon-ex Teracristal Astrali new and highly sought-after ones, including Pikachu-ex with his very powerful attack, Topaz’s Thunderbolt.

Today, The Pokémon Company International announced a new expansion for the Pokémon Trading Card Game: Scarlet and Violet Series with the upcoming arrival of the additional package Lightning Sparks available starting November 8th at authorized retailers worldwide.

Several new cards of note in Lightning Sparks

Also included in Lightning Sparks is the imposing Alolan Exeggutor-ex in its Celestial form and various other Dragon-type Pokémon, as well as Latias-ex, Archaludon-ex, and new Ace Tactic cards.

The covers of some Pokémon: Lightning Sparks expansion packs

Among the various additions planned in Lightning Sparks, some particularly noteworthy cards include:

8 Tactical Ace cards

8 Astral Pokémon-ex Teracristal and nine Pokémon-ex Teracristal

23 Rare Pokémon Illustration Cards

11 rare special illustration cards, including Pokémon and Supporter cards

6 Specially Imprinted Hyper Golden Rare Cards

As per tradition, cards from the Crimson & Violet—Icy Sparks expansion will be available to purchase in booster packs, with Elite Trainer Boxes and special collections also available through authorized retailers worldwide.

You can get your hands on the Scarlet & Violet—Violet Sparks expansion early by participating in a variety of Play! Pokémon competitive tournaments starting October 26 at participating independent retailers.

Furthermore, before the release of the board game version, from November 7, 2024 it will be possible to play Scarlet and Violet – Lightning Sparks digitally onPokémon TCG Live App for iOS, Android, macOS and Windows.

There will also be special promo cards made in collaboration with the Pokémon Horizons Series and featuring the two protagonists of the series Liko and Roy along with their respective partners. The promo card of Sprigatito will be available from November 15 to December 15, 2024 and the promo card of Firecoco from December 15 to January 15, 2025; the oversized promo card of Terapagos & Friends instead will be available from January 15 to February 15, 2025 at retailers.