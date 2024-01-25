













Pokémon Scarlet and Violet show the third form of Terapagos









What happens is that Terapagos takes on this form when it comes into contact with a Teracrystal Orb while in its Terastal form. According to the information available, it is believed that this causes the Terapagos Teracrystal energy to be enormously amplified.

Additionally, players can learn about the Astral Teratype, the nineteenth Teratype that has the power of all types within The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

Keep in mind that the Astral teratype behaves differently from the rest and you have to use each teratype at the right time. For example, in addition to affecting the Terablast, the Astral teratype can affect relationships between types.

Source: The Pokémon Company

When the Pokémon is teracrystallized, the teratype determines the compatibility between types. But, when the Astral teratype comes into play, the original type of our creature is the one that continues to determine compatibility.

While you play The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero adventure you will find Astral Teralitos. You must take them to Mesón El Tesoro in Pueblo Mestura in Paldea and there you can change the teratype of your Pokémon to Astral.

How much does Pokémon Scarlet and Violet cost?

Those interested should know that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has a price of 1,199 MXN – each version – in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Let's say that this is the base price and if you find it at less, then it is already a profit.

Now, you can also buy the game but with the version that contains the DLC of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero but that will already cost you 1,897 MXN, which is a more or less worthy offer.

On the other hand, if you are one of those who like to have both versions, you can buy the package with the two games that costs on average the not insignificant amount of 2,299 MXN on Amazon.

Speaking of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, an in-depth investigation is being done to see if there really is a copyright violation with the Palworld game and we will tell you about that here. Don't forget to follow the conversation through our Discord.

