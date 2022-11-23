Last Friday the versions of Pokemon Scarlet Y purple to the market, the next main game of the franchise that bets on an open world and activities to do to the player’s liking. Of course, criticism has been made by players due to performance, but it seems that this is not affecting sales.

In a new statement from Nintendo, it is confirmed that these video games reached a figure of 10 million copies sold only in its first weekend, that does not include subsequent sales like last Monday and Tuesday. This covers both physical copies distributed around the world, as well as digital ones, either in single or double pack.

This news could be somewhat counterproductive, since not long ago it was also reported that users are seeking refunds of their money, this through the customer service of Nintendo. That suggests that they already want to settle for what I deliver Game Freakmany of them are fans who want to see an evolution of the saga for the better.

It is good that it has reached this number of copies, but also negative because Game Freak will understand that there are no complaints and will continue to develop future games with the same quality. There has been no talk of any DLC to be released in the following years, but as Pokemon It comes out annually, it’s clear that it’s going to be released.

Remember that the versions are available in Nintendo switches.

Via: Nintendo statement