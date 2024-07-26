The Pokémon Company announced the arrival of the Roy’s Fire and new Raids in Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet. From today and until next January 31, 2025 it will be possible to get the little monster from the series Pokémon Horizons through the Secret Gift feature. We just need to enter the code 909TEAMUP06 to get the Pokémon, which will be equipped with a Bow Companion.

But it doesn’t end there. From today until next August 8th it will be possible to meet Dondozo by Teratipo Aqua in the new ones 7★ Teracristal Raid. Also scattered throughout the game regions we will have the opportunity to meet new massive appearances dedicated to the various forms of Tatsugiri. It will be easier to meet the Arc Shape in the Paldea regionthe Form Lying in the lands of Nordivia and the Tesa Form in the Bioterrarium of the Mirtillo Institute.

NEW RAIDS AND ROI’S FIRE AVAILABLE IN POKÉMON SCARLET AND PURPLE Get Roy’s Fire Make your adventure in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet even more explosive with Roy’s Fire from the series Pokémon Horizonsobtainable via Secret Gift. The Pokémon Company International has announced that starting today, Trainers will be able to add the Firecoco by Roy of the series Pokémon Horizons to his own team of Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet via the function Secret Gift. Once you have given Firefly the Companion Ribbon, the title “Roy’s Firefly” will appear whenever he is sent into battle within the game. Using the Secret Gift. Once the Buddy Ribbon is given to Fireball, the title “Roy’s Fireball” will appear whenever he is sent into battle in the game. In the series Pokémon Horizons Roy meets his partner, Firecoco, and sets off on an epic journey alongside Liko, her pet Sprinkleto, and the Tackle Boats. Together, our heroes explore new lands, uncover ancient mysteries, and encounter many never-before-seen Pokémon. The series Pokémon Horizons is available on Boing (channel 40 on digital terrestrial) and on the Boing App. On July 26, 27 and 28, a mini-marathon of episodes will be broadcast on Boing, every day from 3:20 pm (Italian time). To receive the gift within the game, you must follow these steps: Start Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet. Open the main menu with the button X and select Poképortal. Select Secret Gift and then Via serial code/password to connect to the Internet. Enter your password 909TEAMUP06. Please wait while the gift is transferred (Fuecoco will appear in your party or Pokémon Boxes). Make sure you save your game. The password must be used within 23:59 (UTC) on January 31, 2025. Note: You must connect your Nintendo Switch console to the internet to receive this gift.

To connect to the Internet, you must link your user profile to a Nintendo Account (however, a Nintendo Switch Online membership is not required).

The password can only be used once for each saved game.

To access the Secret Gift feature, where you enter the password, you need to play for about an hour or an hour and a half. Teracristal Raid Event and Massive Appearances From Friday, July 26, 2024, at 00:00 (UTC) to Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 23:59 (UTC), Water-type Dondozo with the Emblem of Absolute Strength will appear in 7★ Teracristal Raids, and Arching Forme Tatsugiri, Reclining Forme Tatsugiri, and Tense Forme Tatsugiri will appear in large numbers in various locations. This special Dondozo can only be caught once per saved game. If you have already caught it in a previous Teracristal Raid event, you cannot catch it again. However, you can participate in other Teracristal Raids against the Pokémon to earn additional rewards even after you have caught it. This Dondozo may appear in future events or new ways to obtain it may be introduced. Tatsugiri Massive Appearance Locations: Paldea: Tatsugiri Arch Form

Nordivia: Tatsugiri Lying Form

Blueberry Institute: Tatsugiri Tense Form For more details on how to participate in Teracristal Raids, massive appearances, and more, visit the Official site of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

